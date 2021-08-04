checkAd

NextGen Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Xos

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”) a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of NextGen’s proposed business combination with Xos, Inc. (“Xos” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, and the related proposals to be voted upon at NextGen’s extraordinary general meeting on August 18, 2021.

The extraordinary general meeting of NextGen’s shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in a virtual format and physically at the offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP located at One Manhattan West, New York, NY 10001 on August 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time or virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/nextgenacq/sm2021. NextGen strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. NextGen’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of July 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”) should submit their vote promptly and no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021.

It remains important that all holders who owned NextGen’s shares as of July 2, 2021 – even if they have since sold their shares – vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021 to ensure the deal proceeds in a timely manner.

We recommend that you vote your shares online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. More information on how to vote can be found at https://www.nextgenacq.com/vote.html or, if you hold in street name, by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed or e-mailed to you. If you did not receive or have misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee to obtain your control number in order to vote.

Holders of NextGen’s shares who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the extraordinary general meeting may contact NextGen’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or (203) 658-9400 or by email at NGAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About NextGen

NextGen Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of PerkinElmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGAC." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

Seite 1 von 4
NextGen Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Xos NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”) a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the approval of NextGen’s proposed business combination with Xos, Inc. (“Xos” or the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21Xos Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With NextGen Acquisition Corporation Declared Effective by SEC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Xos, Inc. Adds to Leadership Team with Senior Engineering Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Xos and NextGen Announce Director Nominees to the New Xos Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Xos, Inc. to Attend Expo for FedEx Contractors and to Offer “Ride and Drives” with Xos Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Xos Shares Replay of ICR De-SPAC Webinar
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Xos to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Xos to Participate in Fireside Chat at FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten