OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Appoints Experienced Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:00   

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed three acquisitions in 2021 and has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies, for which it is completing the final stages of Due Diligence. One of ILUS’ current acquisitions, BCD Fire, is a supplier and installer of fixed fire systems and life safety equipment and ILUS is also assessing fixed fire system options in the United States. 

ILUS has recently appointed Pawel Zbrozek as its Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems. Pawel is a seasoned Research and Development engineer with more than 20 years’ professional working experience in fixed fire systems, primarily with water mist, gas, and condensed aerosol systems. 

In the short term, the Senior Product Manager for Fixed Fire Systems will be responsible for completing the testing and certification of ILUS’ Water-Mist Kitchen Fire Suppression Systems and Battery Compartment Suppression Systems. He will also lead the ongoing development of the company’s fixed fire system solutions. In addition to its kitchen and battery fire suppression systems, ILUS is also developing water-mist fire suppression systems for transformers, engine compartments, buses, and trains. Pawel will be based at ILUS’ Dubai, UAE facility. 

Having completed a master’s degree in Fire Safety Engineering, Pawel spent 15 years at the Science and Research Centre for Fire Protection in Poland, rising to the position of Senior Engineer and Deputy Head of the Testing Centre, where he was responsible for research and development related to fire protection projects, design and assembly of fixed fire extinguishing systems, and the auditing of water mist, gas, and condensed aerosol systems to NFPA, ISO and EN standards.  Pawel then moved to the National Headquarters of the State Fire Service in the role of Crisis Management Specialist. Here he was responsible for auditing the crisis management plans of government and private companies. Pawel then gained a further 7 years’ experience in the position of Senior Research and Development Engineer at a leading European fire suppression design and installation company. Responsibilities included designing, testing, and gaining certification for multiple low and high-pressure water mist systems, inert gas fire suppression systems, condensed aerosol fire extinguishing generators, clean agent fire suppression systems and small enclosure water mist fire protection systems. During his career, Pawel has been the author of 4 patents for fire extinguishing systems, some of which have received innovation awards. He has also co-authored a book on the theory and operation of water mist in the fire environment, the criteria for selection of water mist extinguishing devices, appropriate applications, and the review of selected water-mist extinguishing devices according to ISBN and CNBOP-PIB standards.

