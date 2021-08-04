checkAd

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:20  |  28   |   |   

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and certain updates. The Company reported second quarter 2021 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(19.7) million, or $(0.15) per share, and Distributable Loss of $(27.1) million, or $(0.20) per share. Excluding realized losses on sales and fair value adjustments, Adjusted Distributable Earnings were $27.0 million, or $0.20 per share. The Company reported GAAP net book value of $11.75 per share and undepreciated book value of $12.66 per share as of June 30, 2021.

Michael J. Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “The first half of 2021 has been highlighted by reinstating and increasing our quarterly dividend, internalizing the management of the Company and rebranding, placing a portfolio of development and non-accrual co-investments under contract, and executing on a new CRE CLO. We continue to simplify the business and remain focused on increasing portfolio exposure to senior mortgages.”

Mr. Mazzei continued, “The strength of our loan origination business and team resulted in the successful execution of our second managed $800 million CRE CLO and first as an internally managed REIT. The transaction improves our return on equity and the liquidity generated from the transaction will be invested in new senior loan originations. Since late 2020, we have closed or committed over $1.5 billion in senior loans.”

Mr. Mazzei continued, “Finally, I am pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 per share for the third quarter of 2021.”

Supplemental Financial Report

A Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Report is available on the Shareholders – Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. This information will be furnished to the SEC in a Current Report on Form 8-K.

We refer to “Distributable Earnings,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in this release. A reconciliation to net income/(loss) attributable to BrightSpire Capital, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is included in our full detailed Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Report and is available on our website at www.brightspire.com.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results on August 4, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

Wertpapier


