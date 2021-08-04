BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Michael J. Mazzei, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “The first half of 2021 has been highlighted by reinstating and increasing our quarterly dividend, internalizing the management of the Company and rebranding, placing a portfolio of development and non-accrual co-investments under contract, and executing on a new CRE CLO. We continue to simplify the business and remain focused on increasing portfolio exposure to senior mortgages.”

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and certain updates. The Company reported second quarter 2021 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(19.7) million, or $(0.15) per share, and Distributable Loss of $(27.1) million, or $(0.20) per share. Excluding realized losses on sales and fair value adjustments, Adjusted Distributable Earnings were $27.0 million, or $0.20 per share. The Company reported GAAP net book value of $11.75 per share and undepreciated book value of $12.66 per share as of June 30, 2021.

Mr. Mazzei continued, “The strength of our loan origination business and team resulted in the successful execution of our second managed $800 million CRE CLO and first as an internally managed REIT. The transaction improves our return on equity and the liquidity generated from the transaction will be invested in new senior loan originations. Since late 2020, we have closed or committed over $1.5 billion in senior loans.”

Mr. Mazzei continued, “Finally, I am pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 per share for the third quarter of 2021.”

