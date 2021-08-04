checkAd

OPPO Unveils 6G White Paper and Distinctive Next-Generation Communications Vision globally including the MENA region

- OPPO has established a pre-research team to conduct preliminary research on 6G service and technology requirements, key technologies, and system features

- OPPO's 6G white paper takes an innovative step forward by introducing AI Function Plane as a new dimension in 6G networks

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology company OPPO announced that the OPPO Research Institute has officially released its first 6G white paper - "6G AI-Cube Intelligent Networking". As one of the global and MENA region's telecommunications industry's first in-depth reports on how artificial intelligence (AI) can empower 6G network architecture, the white paper proposes a more detailed vision for the design of next-generation communication networks.

OPPO has established a pre-research team to conduct preliminary research on 6G service and technology requirements, key technologies, and system features. The global smartphone leader believes that 6G will reshape the way people interact with AI, as it is utilised to serve the public through a myriad of applications.

In June 2021, UAE telecoms provider Etisalat announced plans for 6G – stating that the network is expected to be even faster and support applications such as augmented and virtual reality, as well as AI infrastructure. With technology that could usher in transmission speeds 100 times greater than 5G, along with near-zero latency, and connection densities as high as 10 million devices per square kilometre, the IoT, already a key part of 5G, becomes an important factor in economic growth.

OPPO is among the first brands in the region to lead the 6G journey and vision next to Etisalat, making it a reality with the 6G white paper, and reflecting the brand's agenda that falls in-line with the UAE's.

"Technological development must be forward-looking. Mobile communication technology evolves in decade-long periods, and standardization of the next generation of communication technology is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial implementation following in around 2035," said Henry Tang, OPPO's Chief 5G Scientist.

Tang added: "Looking towards 2035, OPPO expects the number of intelligent agents in the world to far exceed the number of humans. Therefore, the next generation of communication technology, 6G, should be able to serve the needs not only of people but of all forms of intelligence and their various interactions. With this end goal in mind, we have carried out the early technical research and system design."

