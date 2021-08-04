checkAd

Hamilton Thorne to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will deliver a virtual presentation at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, and Tek-Event brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd 		Michael Bruns, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd 		Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com




