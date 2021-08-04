checkAd

Investors Title Company Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:29  |  15   |   |   

Investors Title Company today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $19.8 million, or $10.42 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $7.65 per diluted share, for the prior year period. The Company set all-time quarterly records for total revenues, net premiums written and net income.

Revenues for the quarter increased 37.6% to $85.0 million, compared with $61.7 million for the prior year quarter. Net premiums written increased 42.2% versus the prior year period, as lower average interest rates and ongoing economic recovery continued to drive strong levels of refinance activity and home sales. Higher transaction volumes drove a 72.8% increase in escrow and other title-related fees. Non-title services increased 21.9% due primarily to higher levels of property exchange transaction volumes and higher income levels from management services. Other investment income increased $957,000 due to earnings from partnership investments. Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments resulted in a benefit of $4.8 million, which was $3.1 million lower than the prior year quarter, as equity markets continued to rally following the dip from initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year period. Other income increased $4.0 million due to a gain on the sale of property.

Operating expenses increased 36.2%, as commissions to agents increased commensurate with the increase in agent premium volume. Notwithstanding higher premium volumes, claims expense decreased 28.0% due to improved incurred claims experience and higher levels of favorable loss development related to prior policy years. Personnel costs were 29.9% higher than the prior year period due to staffing additions in support of strategic growth initiatives and volume increases. Higher premium volumes and ongoing technology initiatives drove the increase in other operating expenses.

Income before income taxes increased 41.1% to $25.3 million for the current quarter versus $17.9 million in the prior year period. Excluding the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, income before income taxes (non-GAAP) increased 105.6% to $20.5 million for the current quarter versus $10.0 million in the prior year period (see Appendix A for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure).

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income increased $26.1 million to $33.6 million, or $17.70 per diluted share, versus $7.5 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, for the prior year period. Revenues increased 71.3% to $157.0 million, versus $91.6 million in the prior year period. Operating expenses increased 39.1% to $114.4 million, mainly due to increases in agent commissions and personnel expenses. Aside from changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments and claims expense, overall results for the year-to-date period have been shaped predominantly by the same factors that affected the second quarter.

Chairman J. Allen Fine added, “We are pleased to announce another quarter of record operating results for the Company. Overall, the trends that began last year following the onset of the pandemic continued to fuel strong demand for housing as well as high levels of refinance activity. The Company experienced revenue growth in all of its key markets and across all channels.

“The outlook for real estate activity for the remainder of the year continues to be generally positive. The pace of existing home sales has slowed in recent months as prices have continued to rise, however mortgage interest rates continue to hover near record low levels, and have offset some of the impact of higher prices. The economy overall is showing clear signs of recovery amid strong government stimulus measures, with more than half of the population receiving vaccinations, more establishments reopening, and unemployment levels continuing to fall. With these trends in mind, we believe 2021 will be another record year for the industry.”

Investors Title Company’s subsidiaries issue and underwrite title insurance policies. The Company also provides investment management services and services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as “plan,” expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” and other expressions that indicate future events and trends. Such statements include, among others, any statements regarding the Company’s expected performance for this year, projections regarding U.S. recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, future home price fluctuations, changes in home purchase or refinance demand, activity and the mix thereof, interest rate changes, expansion of the Company’s market presence, enhancing competitive strengths, positive development in housing affordability, wages, unemployment or overall economic conditions or statements regarding our actuarial assumptions and the application of recent historical claims experience to future periods. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated and historical results. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any of its variants) and its effects (and the effects of measures undertaken to combat it) on the economy and the Company’s business; the cyclical demand for title insurance due to changes in the residential and commercial real estate markets; the occurrence of fraud, defalcation or misconduct; variances between actual claims experience and underwriting and reserving assumptions, including the limited predictive power of historical claims experience; declines in the performance of the Company’s investments; government regulations; changes in the economy; changes resulting from President Biden’s administration and Congress; loss of agency relationships, or significant reductions in agent-originated business; difficulties managing growth, whether organic or through acquisitions and other considerations set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in subsequent filings.

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written

 

$

67,527

 

$

47,479

 

$

129,004

 

$

86,106

 

Escrow and other title-related fees

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,018

 

 

6,285

 

 

3,860

 

Non-title services

 

 

2,408

 

 

1,975

 

 

4,486

 

 

4,522

 

Interest and dividends

 

 

898

 

 

1,105

 

 

1,914

 

 

2,282

 

Other investment income

 

 

1,483

 

 

526

 

 

2,424

 

 

966

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

182

 

 

553

 

 

503

 

 

141

 

Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments

 

 

4,829

 

 

7,972

 

 

8,068

 

 

(6,486

)

Other

 

 

4,147

 

 

120

 

 

4,355

 

 

258

 

Total Revenues

 

 

84,961

 

 

61,748

 

 

157,039

 

 

91,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions to agents

 

 

34,346

 

 

24,089

 

 

64,888

 

 

44,276

 

Provision for claims

 

 

1,436

 

 

1,994

 

 

3,027

 

 

2,900

 

Personnel expenses

 

 

15,914

 

 

12,248

 

 

32,067

 

 

24,057

 

Office and technology expenses

 

 

3,211

 

 

2,457

 

 

5,953

 

 

4,872

 

Other expenses

 

 

4,766

 

 

3,038

 

 

8,501

 

 

6,151

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

59,673

 

 

43,826

 

 

114,436

 

 

82,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

25,288

 

 

17,922

 

 

42,603

 

 

9,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

5,506

 

 

3,427

 

 

8,998

 

 

1,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

19,782

 

$

14,495

 

$

33,605

 

$

7,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings per Common Share

 

$

10.44

 

$

7.66

 

$

17.74

 

$

3.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic

 

 

1,894

 

 

1,892

 

 

1,894

 

 

1,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

 

$

10.42

 

$

7.65

 

$

17.70

 

$

3.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted

 

 

1,899

 

 

1,895

 

 

1,898

 

 

1,895

 

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,583

 

$

13,723

 

 

 

 

Investments:

 

 

 

Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value

 

88,982

 

 

117,713

Equity securities, at fair value

 

69,915

 

 

64,919

Short-term investments

 

44,446

 

 

15,170

Other investments

 

15,031

 

 

15,493

Total investments

 

218,374

 

 

213,295

 

 

 

 

Premiums and fees receivable

 

21,388

 

 

19,427

Accrued interest and dividends

 

850

 

 

1,038

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

 

13,800

 

 

9,418

Property, net

 

15,010

 

 

11,160

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

9,980

 

 

9,771

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,383

 

 

3,533

Other assets

 

1,767

 

 

1,560

Current income taxes receivable

 

804

 

 

Total Assets

$

316,939

 

$

282,925

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Reserve for claims

$

35,303

 

$

33,584

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

34,724

 

 

36,020

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,510

 

 

3,669

Current income taxes payable

 

 

 

638

Deferred income taxes, net

 

11,464

 

 

8,592

Total liabilities

 

85,001

 

 

82,503

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock no par value (10,000 authorized shares; 1,894 and 1,892 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, excluding in each period 292 shares of common stock held by the Company's subsidiary)

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

228,133

 

 

196,096

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

3,805

 

 

4,326

Total stockholders’ equity

 

231,938

 

 

200,422

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

316,939

 

$

282,925

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries

Net Premiums Written By Branch and Agency

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

%

Branch

$

17,048

25.2

$

12,973

27.3

$

34,408

26.7

$

22,868

26.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency

 

50,479

74.8

 

34,506

72.7

 

94,596

73.3

 

63,238

73.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

67,527

100.0

$

47,479

100.0

$

129,004

100.0

$

86,106

100.0

Investors Title Company and Subsidiaries
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Management uses various financial and operational measurements, including financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to analyze Company performance. This includes adjusting revenues to remove the impact of changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments, which are recognized in net income under GAAP. Management believes that these measures are useful to evaluate the Company's internal operational performance from period to period because they eliminate the effects of external market fluctuations. The Company also believes users of the financial results would benefit from having access to such information, and that certain of the Company’s peers make available similar information. This information should not be used as a substitute for, or considered superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The following tables reconcile non-GAAP financial measurements used by Company management to the comparable measurements using GAAP:

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues (GAAP)

$

84,961

 

 

$

61,748

 

 

$

157,039

 

 

$

91,649

(Subtract) Add: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments

 

(4,829

)

 

 

(7,972

)

 

 

(8,068

)

 

 

6,486

Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP)

$

80,132

 

 

$

53,776

 

 

$

148,971

 

 

$

98,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before Income Taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$

25,288

 

 

$

17,922

 

 

$

42,603

 

 

$

9,393

(Subtract) Add: Changes in the estimated fair value of equity security investments

 

(4,829

)

 

 

(7,972

)

 

 

(8,068

)

 

 

6,486

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$

20,459

 

 

$

9,950

 

 

$

34,535

 

 

$

15,879

 

Investors Title Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investors Title Company Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Investors Title Company today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $19.8 million, or $10.42 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $7.65 per diluted share, for the prior year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste