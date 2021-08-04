checkAd

FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE AND COMPLETION OF REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION FOR THEIR PINK SHEET CURRENT LISTING WITH OTC MARKETS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, ("Foothills," or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update and announce the completion of its Phase I compliance initiative.

Compliance Update

On July 14, 2021, the Company filed its Q3 2020 Quarterly Report with OTC Markets (“OTC”) and on July 21, 2021, the Company also filed its 2020 Annual Report with OTC. On July 30, 2021, the Company filed its Q1 2021 Quarterly Report enabling it to become assigned to the OTC Pink Current tier.

The Company has made all the required financial information filings to become OTC Pink Current ahead of its previously announced deadline of September 30th, 2021. The Company is now working to complete the necessary steps enabling it to up-list to the OTC.QB and is beginning with the auditing process.

Corporate Update

Management is currently evaluating several small to mid-sized production and exploration opportunities in the U.S. Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions to add to the Company’s asset portfolio.

Energy Transition Update

The Company’s New Energy Ventures subsidiary (“NEV”) is developing a deep hydrogen observatory project, an internal research program designed to identify and locate natural hydrogen signatures globally. Natural hydrogen is an emerging field of the energy industry that has the potential to drastically change the pace of the global energy transition to net zero. The artificial intelligence-driven project will employ satellite imagery and geographical information systems for the synergistic application of an algorithm-based model to discover natural hydrogen seeps globally.

NEV is assembling a transdisciplinary technical team comprised of professionals from various disciplines of Earth Science and Engineering who will work across traditional disciplinary lines to gain a better understanding of natural hydrogen system logic and lead to the successful discovery of natural hydrogen prospects globally. This project will be complemented by the recently announced joint venture between NEV and Perspectum Drone Inspection Services Ltd., which will develop a drone-based detection system to identify natural hydrogen emanations and helium potential. The Company will provide a more comprehensive update on New Energy Ventures and its future initiatives in the coming weeks.

