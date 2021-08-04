Apiture Launches New Mobile Application to Enhance Digital Experience for Financial Institutions

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the recent launch of its new mobile application for all Apiture Xpress mobile clients. The app features a modern, …

As digital adoption has increased tremendously in the past year, and especially the use of mobile channels, Apiture saw the need to reimagine the mobile-first experience for its current bank and credit union partners. The new application provides financial institutions with a modern and sleek interface, easy-to-use navigation, enhanced security features, and robust analytics to better understand their mobile traffic.

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Apiture , a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, today announced the recent launch of its new mobile application for all Apiture Xpress mobile clients. The app features a modern, user-focused design, which will enhance clients' digital experiences and streamline the tailored support they need.

In addition to delivering a better user experience, the new mobile interface was built in-house by Apiture, which will allow for enhanced integration capabilities and the ability for clients to receive hands-on support from the Apiture team.

"As we help our clients innovate and transform, we are committed to continuously innovating and upgrading our digital and mobile service offerings," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of Apiture Xpress. “We are excited to debut this new app, bringing a modern and simplified interface with extensive functionality to our valued bank and credit union clients.”

Apiture's clients have been pleased with the new design and capabilities of the mobile application.

"We love the new design, but I am personally most looking forward to the additional control that we'll have now that the platform is owned by Apiture. I think we'll really recognize those benefits over the next few years," said Sherry Darnell, AVP of eBanking at Cross Keys Bank in Louisiana.

Apiture Xpress is a mature, established platform that has been serving leading financial institutions for 20+ years, helping them to create a fully integrated digital bank. Xpress has a proven track record in the market and is currently integrated with 40+ cores, hundreds of banks and fintech partners.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides FIs with the integrations, capabilities, and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture has developed innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture products currently serve over 400 financial institutions within the United States market. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

