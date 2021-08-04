checkAd

SFLMaven Reports Unaudited Mid-Year Financials: Double-digit Y/Y Sales Growth, Expanded Profitability

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's unaudited financial performance data for the …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's unaudited financial performance data for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which featured strong expansion in business activity, as well as robust improvements in both top- and bottom-line metrics.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

  • Total Sales of $4.8 million during the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
  • Total Sales increased more than 14% on year-over-year basis compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
  • Accelerating Sales Growth with June Sales up 125% on year-over-year basis
  • Gross Profit of $608,423 for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, up 194% on year-over-year basis
  • Inventory value at $770k as of June 30, 2021, up 28% on year-over-year basis
  • Total Current Assets up 17% on year-over-year basis

"We are seeing robust improvements in the core business both in terms of expanding overall sales and through operational efficiencies," commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. "We are also working to build out additional sales channels, as exemplified by the recent addition of our 1stDibs.com SFLMaven store."

Management notes that the Company has implemented robust competitive bidding dynamics, refined ad campaigns, improved advertising efficiency, and scaled its quantity of listings, which are all supporting improvements to bottom-line cash flows from operations. The Company believes these factors will contribute to near-term profitability over coming quarters.

In addition, SFLMaven has begun to expand its market reach by diversifying sales channels for the first time in Company history. Management believes the implementation of a multi-channel digital strategy holds the potential to dramatically widen the Company's end-market customer footprint and market share in the high-end jewelry marketplace.

Ladin added, "Accelerating top-line growth to close out Q2 extrapolates very favorably for the second half of the year, especially given macro tailwinds for the luxury goods sector from leading economic indicators, record household savings ratios, a strong credit environment, and a very accommodative policy backdrop."

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven
Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Corporate Contact
info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658271/SFLMaven-Reports-Unaudited-Mid-Year- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SFLMaven Reports Unaudited Mid-Year Financials: Double-digit Y/Y Sales Growth, Expanded Profitability NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ('SFLMaven' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's unaudited financial performance data for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
SPYR Technologies Expands Marketing Initiatives to Aggressively Accelerate Sales Growth for its ...
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Altamira Therapeutics Announces Launch of Website Dedicated to Bentrio(TM) Nasal Spray
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...