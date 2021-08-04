checkAd

The Glimpse Group Becomes a Preferred Augmented Realty Partner of Snap Inc.

QReal, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Develops Augmented Reality Lenses for Snap Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / QReal (https://www.qreal.io//), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse"), and a provider of hyper-realistic, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content targeting, among others, the e-Commerce, Retail, Food & Hospitality, Branding, Apparel, Luxury, Automotive and Construction industries, today announced a Creative Service Provider relationship with Snap Inc.

Mike Cadoux, QReal's General Manager commented, "I view QReal as a pioneer in the creation of world class, 3D and Augmented Reality content. The new frontier of eCommerce and social media requires hyper-realistic product showcasing and virtual storytelling. We provide end-to-end services to bring our clients sales lifts, brand recognition, and viral content. Over the past two years, we have been a proud partner of Snap, assisting them in their business-focused AR growth initiatives, over numerous projects, industries, and with leading brands and companies. We look forward to building upon our relationship with Snap, as we continue to strengthen our position as an enabler to the growing AR industry."

About QReal
QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, visit qreal.io

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," 'will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Glimpse's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and The Glimpse Group, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

