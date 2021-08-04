checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.08.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Nicklaus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Incorrect entry date of the transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.000005 EUR 1.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.000005 EUR 1.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69746  04.08.2021 



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

