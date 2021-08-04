checkAd

Vertex Appoints Stuart A. Arbuckle as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Stuart A. Arbuckle has been appointed as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Arbuckle has served as Vertex’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer since 2012 and expanded his role to include oversight of operations earlier this year.

“This is an exciting time for Vertex, as we continue to expand access to our cystic fibrosis portfolio around the world and prepare to bring forward new therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of multiple serious diseases,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. “Stuart built out our world-class commercial teams in both the U.S. and International and led the effort to secure the reimbursement of our medicines around the world. He also has played a key role evolving our operating model to ready us for continued expansion into new diseases and geographic areas. In his new role, Stuart will ensure that we are best positioned to maximize the potential of our innovative therapies, secure access for patients and drive continued growth for Vertex.”

As Vertex’s COO, Mr. Arbuckle oversees Vertex’s global Commercial team, which is responsible for the company’s reimbursement and access, sales, marketing, patient support, market research, as well as Commercial Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and other activities that support the approved use of Vertex’s marketed medicines around the world. Mr. Arbuckle also oversees the Human Resources and Corporate Communications functions.

Mr. Arbuckle has more than 30 years of experience leading global sales and marketing efforts at biopharmaceutical companies, including at Amgen and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Mr. Arbuckle currently serves as a member of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen's board of directors, as a national board member of the Cancer Support Community, and on the Executive Committee and Health Section Governing Board for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). He is also co-chair of the BIO Standing Committee on Access & Value.

Mr. Arbuckle earned a degree in pharmacology and physiology from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

About Vertex
 Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Seite 1 von 2
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Appoints Stuart A. Arbuckle as Chief Operating Officer Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Stuart A. Arbuckle has been appointed as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Arbuckle has served as Vertex’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Vertex Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Vertex to Initiate Phase 3 Development Program for New Once-Daily Triple Combination Regimen in People With Cystic Fibrosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
23.07.215 Aktien, die einen reich machen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.07.21Vertex Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program for VX-548 for the Treatment of Acute Pain
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Vertex to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten