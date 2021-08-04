Air Industries Group Reports 82.4% Second Quarter Revenue Growth Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 04.08.2021, 14:30 | 21 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 14:30 | Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI): Air Industries Group, an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors today announced results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. Q2 Highlights Receipt of $7.4 million order for ‘Thrust Struts’, a critical component of the Geared Turbofan (GTF) Jet Engine. Our current fully funded backlog is $91.5 million.

Consolidated net sales increased by $7.0 million, or 82.4%, to $15.5 million compared with $8.5 million in Q2 2020.

Consolidated gross profit increased $2.0 million, or 333.3%, to $2.6 million compared with $600,000 in Q2 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 16.8% compared with 7.1% in 2020.

Operating income increased by $1.7 million to $400,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.3 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.5 million to $1.4 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $100,000 in 2020. Six-Month Highlights Consolidated net sales increased by $7.3 million, or 33.3%, to $29.2 million compared with $21.9 million in 2020.

Consolidated gross profit increased $1.6 million, or 57.1%, to $4.4 million compared with $2.8 million in 2020. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 15.1% compared with 12.8% in 2020.

Operating income increased by $1.9 million to $500,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly $1.8 million, or nearly 225%, to $2.6 million compared with an EBITDA of $800,000 in 2020. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Income $ 87,000 Add-backs to EBITDA Interest 629,000 Taxes - Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer