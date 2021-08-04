checkAd

Air Industries Group Reports 82.4% Second Quarter Revenue Growth

Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI):

Air Industries Group, an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors today announced results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 Highlights

  • Receipt of $7.4 million order for ‘Thrust Struts’, a critical component of the Geared Turbofan (GTF) Jet Engine.
    • Our current fully funded backlog is $91.5 million.
  • Consolidated net sales increased by $7.0 million, or 82.4%, to $15.5 million compared with $8.5 million in Q2 2020.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased $2.0 million, or 333.3%, to $2.6 million compared with $600,000 in Q2 2020.
    • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 16.8% compared with 7.1% in 2020.
  • Operating income increased by $1.7 million to $400,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.3 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.5 million to $1.4 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $100,000 in 2020.

Six-Month Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales increased by $7.3 million, or 33.3%, to $29.2 million compared with $21.9 million in 2020.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased $1.6 million, or 57.1%, to $4.4 million compared with $2.8 million in 2020.
    • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 15.1% compared with 12.8% in 2020.
  • Operating income increased by $1.9 million to $500,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly $1.8 million, or nearly 225%, to $2.6 million compared with an EBITDA of $800,000 in 2020.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

       
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021  
  Net Income

 $                   87,000

 
  Add-backs to EBITDA  
  Interest 

                    629,000

 
  Taxes

                               -

