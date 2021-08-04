Air Industries Group Reports 82.4% Second Quarter Revenue Growth
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 04.08.2021, 14:30 | 21 | 0 |
Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI):
Air Industries Group, an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors today announced results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.
Q2 Highlights
- Receipt of $7.4 million order for ‘Thrust Struts’, a critical component of the Geared Turbofan (GTF) Jet Engine.
- Our current fully funded backlog is $91.5 million.
- Consolidated net sales increased by $7.0 million, or 82.4%, to $15.5 million compared with $8.5 million in Q2 2020.
- Consolidated gross profit increased $2.0 million, or 333.3%, to $2.6 million compared with $600,000 in Q2 2020.
- Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 16.8% compared with 7.1% in 2020.
- Operating income increased by $1.7 million to $400,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.3 million in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.5 million to $1.4 million compared with an EBITDA loss of $100,000 in 2020.
Six-Month Highlights
- Consolidated net sales increased by $7.3 million, or 33.3%, to $29.2 million compared with $21.9 million in 2020.
- Consolidated gross profit increased $1.6 million, or 57.1%, to $4.4 million compared with $2.8 million in 2020.
- Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 15.1% compared with 12.8% in 2020.
- Operating income increased by $1.9 million to $500,000 compared with an operating loss of $1.4 million in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly $1.8 million, or nearly 225%, to $2.6 million compared with an EBITDA of $800,000 in 2020.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
|Net Income
|
$ 87,000
|Add-backs to EBITDA
|Interest
|
629,000
|Taxes
|
-
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0