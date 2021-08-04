Iteris to Present at Oppenheimer & Co Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 24th Annual Oppenheimer & Co Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves are scheduled to present at 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT), and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.