IMV Announces CEO Transition

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at IMV, I want to thank Fred for his valuable contributions and years of service to IMV,” said Andy Sheldon, Chairman of the IMV Board. “During Fred’s tenure, IMV successfully established the Company’s proprietary technology (DPX) as a novel immune-oncology platform. He led the company to demonstrate the value of this approach through the successful completion of clinical trials with the platform’s first development product, maveropepimut-S, proving clinical benefit for patients with both solid and liquid tumors. His vision, tenacity and leadership have been critical for building IMV’s story, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Frederic Ors has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. The IMV Board has appointed Andrew Hall, the Company’s Chief Business Officer, as Interim CEO. The Company’s Board is commencing a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

Mr. Sheldon continued, “As IMV advances its proprietary DPX programs and platform to benefit cancer patients and create value for shareholders, the Board determined that now is the right time to transition to new leadership. With this transition, we look forward to IMV continuing to demonstrate the clinical utility of maveropepimut-S as well as expanding its platform to create additional novel therapeutics with the potential to improve the lives of cancer patients with high unmet medical need. With multiple important trials initiated and results expected in the coming months and years, we believe we can establish IMV as a leader in oncology immunotherapy.”

Mr. Sheldon concluded, “We have great confidence in the executive management team that will be continuing to lead IMV. Andrew Hall’s (formerly Celgene) strong operational expertise as interim CEO will position the company for positive change, the recent appointment of Dr. Jeremy Graff (formerly Lilly) as Chief Scientific Officer and the financial stewardship of Pierre Labbe as Chief Financial Officer position the company well. All three are seasoned executives with decades of leadership and operational experience. We appreciate that Andrew has agreed to step into the role of Interim CEO and are confident that this will be a seamless transition as we continue to advance and expand the IMV footprint in oncology.”