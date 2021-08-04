checkAd

IMV Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Frederic Ors has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. The IMV Board has appointed Andrew Hall, the Company’s Chief Business Officer, as Interim CEO. The Company’s Board is commencing a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at IMV, I want to thank Fred for his valuable contributions and years of service to IMV,” said Andy Sheldon, Chairman of the IMV Board. “During Fred’s tenure, IMV successfully established the Company’s proprietary technology (DPX) as a novel immune-oncology platform. He led the company to demonstrate the value of this approach through the successful completion of clinical trials with the platform’s first development product, maveropepimut-S, proving clinical benefit for patients with both solid and liquid tumors. His vision, tenacity and leadership have been critical for building IMV’s story, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Sheldon continued, “As IMV advances its proprietary DPX programs and platform to benefit cancer patients and create value for shareholders, the Board determined that now is the right time to transition to new leadership. With this transition, we look forward to IMV continuing to demonstrate the clinical utility of maveropepimut-S as well as expanding its platform to create additional novel therapeutics with the potential to improve the lives of cancer patients with high unmet medical need. With multiple important trials initiated and results expected in the coming months and years, we believe we can establish IMV as a leader in oncology immunotherapy.”

Mr. Sheldon concluded, “We have great confidence in the executive management team that will be continuing to lead IMV. Andrew Hall’s (formerly Celgene) strong operational expertise as interim CEO will position the company for positive change, the recent appointment of Dr. Jeremy Graff (formerly Lilly) as Chief Scientific Officer and the financial stewardship of Pierre Labbe as Chief Financial Officer position the company well. All three are seasoned executives with decades of leadership and operational experience. We appreciate that Andrew has agreed to step into the role of Interim CEO and are confident that this will be a seamless transition as we continue to advance and expand the IMV footprint in oncology.”

Seite 1 von 4
IMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMV Announces CEO Transition IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Frederic Ors has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General ...
Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Support Parkland’s New RedBird Health Center
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21IMV Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21IMV to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21IMV Inc. Closes Previously Announced Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21IMV Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Units
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten