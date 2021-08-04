checkAd

Cerus Corporation Announces Appointment of Ann Lucena to Board of Directors

04.08.2021   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced the appointment of Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center (SRRMC), to its Board of Directors. SRRMC, a 123-bed acute care hospital located in the East Bay Area, is part of a joint venture involving Tenet Healthcare. She also serves as the chairperson of the board overseeing the joint venture between John Muir Health and San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

“We are delighted to welcome Ann to Cerus’ Board of Directors,” said Daniel Swisher, Chair of the Board. “Ann is an accomplished healthcare executive who has built an impressive track record managing San Ramon Regional Medical Center over the last several years. Her addition to the Board provides us with the perspective and experiences of the healthcare provider community, which we believe will be invaluable as Cerus continues to grow and expand its product portfolio in blood centers and hospitals around the globe.”

“It is an exciting time at Cerus as the company is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in transfusion medicine,” said Ms. Lucena. “In my experience working with a variety of medical professionals, I believe that the safety of the blood supply as a top priority resonates with virtually every healthcare specialty, particularly as blood products have the potential to impact patients every day. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become abundantly clear that healthcare systems must prepare for the future, including with respect to the blood supply. I am looking forward to working alongside Dan, Obi and the rest of the Cerus Board and management team.”

Prior to her role at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Ms. Lucena served as Chief of Staff for the President of Hospital Operations at Tenet Healthcare. Ms. Lucena also has experience in healthcare consulting serving a number of health systems across the US. A graduate of Stanford University, Ms. Lucena dual-majored in Spanish and human biology before earning her MBA at Harvard Business School.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

