Intercontinental Exchange Reports July 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE :ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported July 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

July highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 33% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 10% y/y including record futures OI of 48M lots on July 27
  • Total Energy ADV up 23% y/y
  • Total Oil ADV up 28% y/y
    • Brent ADV up 43% y/y
    • WTI ADV up 35% y/y
    • Gasoil ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
    • Other crude and refined products ADV up 10% y/y
  • Total natural gas ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
    • TTF gas ADV up 105% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
    • JKM ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
  • Environmentals ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 20% y/y including record OI of 2.9M lots on July 27
  • Ags & Metals ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
    • Sugar OI up 5% y/y
    • Coffee ADV up 39% y/y; record OI up 22% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
  • Total Interest Rate ADV up 60% y/y; OI up 26% y/y
    • Sterling ADV up 69% y/y; OI up 33% y/y
    • Euribor ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
    • Gilt ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 36% y/y
    • SONIA ADV up 575% y/y; record OI up 938% y/y
  • FTSE ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 7% y/y
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 36% y/y

 About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

