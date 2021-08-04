New Frontier Health Corporation Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Unicorn II Holdings Limited (“HoldCo”), Unicorn II Parent Limited (“Parent”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HoldCo, and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$1,582 million.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), each ordinary share of the Company (each, a “Share”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, other than the Excluded Shares and the Dissenting Shares (each as defined in the Merger Agreement), will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$12.00 in cash without interest (the “Per Share Merger Consideration”), and each outstanding warrant of the Company (each, a “Warrant”), other than the Excluded Warrants (as defined in the Merger Agreement), will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$2.70 in cash without interest (the “Per Warrant Merger Consideration”). In addition to the amount of Per Warrant Merger Consideration, in respect of each Warrant, other than the Excluded Warrants, for which the holder thereof has timely provided consent to the Warrant Amendment (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and has not revoked such consent prior to the deadline established by the Company for the warrantholders to submit consents, the holder of such Warrant will have the right to receive, for each such Warrant, a consent fee of US$0.30 in cash without interest.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the Effective Time, (i) each option to purchase Shares (the “Company Option”), whether vested or unvested, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive, in accordance with an equity incentive plan to be established by HoldCo (the “HoldCo Share Plan”), an option to purchase the same number of ordinary shares of HoldCo (the “HoldCo Shares”) as the total number of Shares subject to such Company Option immediately prior to the Effective Time, at a per share exercise price equal to the applicable exercise price per Share underlying such Company Option and subject to substantially the same terms and conditions (including as to vesting) as applicable to such Company Option in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time; and (ii) each restricted share unit of the Company (the “Company RSU Award”), whether vested or unvested, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive, in accordance with the HoldCo Share Plan, one restricted stock unit to acquire the same number of HoldCo Shares as the total number of Shares subject to such Company RSU Award immediately prior to the Effective Time, subject to substantially the same terms and conditions (including as to vesting) as applicable to such Company RSU Award in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time.