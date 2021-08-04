New Senior Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend on our common stock of $0.065 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021. As required by the merger agreement relating to the pending acquisition of the Company by Ventas, the Company and Ventas agreed to synchronize the record and payment dates for their dividends to the dates typically used by Ventas.

