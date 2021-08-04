Victory Capital Launches Crypto Index Fund for U.S. Accredited Investors

The private fund, developed as part of Victory Capital’s previously announced exclusive agreements with renowned index provider Nasdaq and global crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex Ltd. (“Hashdex”), provides U.S. accredited investors access to digital assets. Through this offering, investors gain broad-based exposure to crypto assets in a dynamic, adaptable way for a relatively low cost and without lockups.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC, a private fund that tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Additionally, the Company said it has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to offer the strategy in an ETF vehicle.

The Company believes the new private fund is unique in the digital asset investment landscape due to its multi-coin access, daily liquidity at NAV and Nasdaq index governance, which includes rigorous vetting of crypto assets, custodians and exchanges with quarterly rebalancing and reconstitution.

“In conjunction with industry index leader Nasdaq and crypto asset manager Hashdex, we’re thrilled to offer investors access to the exciting and emerging crypto asset space,” said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President of VictoryShares & Solutions. “We’re confident we’re on the verge of fast and remarkable advancements in this arena, and the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund, along with a potential future ETF offering, will provide our clients with convenient exposure to multiple coins while introducing a new asset class for their portfolios.”

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.