checkAd

Victory Capital Launches Crypto Index Fund for U.S. Accredited Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC, a private fund that tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Additionally, the Company said it has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to offer the strategy in an ETF vehicle.

The private fund, developed as part of Victory Capital’s previously announced exclusive agreements with renowned index provider Nasdaq and global crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex Ltd. (“Hashdex”), provides U.S. accredited investors access to digital assets. Through this offering, investors gain broad-based exposure to crypto assets in a dynamic, adaptable way for a relatively low cost and without lockups.

The Company believes the new private fund is unique in the digital asset investment landscape due to its multi-coin access, daily liquidity at NAV and Nasdaq index governance, which includes rigorous vetting of crypto assets, custodians and exchanges with quarterly rebalancing and reconstitution.

“In conjunction with industry index leader Nasdaq and crypto asset manager Hashdex, we’re thrilled to offer investors access to the exciting and emerging crypto asset space,” said Mannik Dhillon, CFA, CAIA, President of VictoryShares & Solutions. “We’re confident we’re on the verge of fast and remarkable advancements in this arena, and the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund, along with a potential future ETF offering, will provide our clients with convenient exposure to multiple coins while introducing a new asset class for their portfolios.”

Additional information about this innovative investment opportunity can be found here.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $161.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

Seite 1 von 3
Victory Capital Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victory Capital Launches Crypto Index Fund for U.S. Accredited Investors Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company) today announced that its wholly owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management Inc., has launched the Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC, a private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Victory Capital Announces Publication of Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Victory Capital Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten