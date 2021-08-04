checkAd

Day One Biopharmaceuticals to Participate at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers, today announced that Dr. Jeremy Bender, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from August 10-11, 2021.

Panel Details:
Title: “Bullseye – Targeted Oncology Part 2”
Date and time: Wednesday, August 11th, 10:20 a.m. ET
Presenter: Jeremy Bender, Ph.D., MBA, Day One’s chief executive officer
Webcast: https://ir.dayonebio.com/news-and-events/events

To access the live and archived webcasts, visit the News & Events section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website for 30 days thereafter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genomically defined cancers. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: children with cancer are being left behind in a cancer drug development revolution. Our name was inspired by the “The Day One Talk”1 that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. We aim to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. The Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, is an oral, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor, and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG). The Company’s pipeline also includes the investigational agent pimasertib, a clinical-stage, oral, small molecule found to selectively inhibit mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2 (MEK). Through Day One and its collaborators, cancer drug development comes of age. Day One is based in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com.

1Jennifer W. Mack and Holcombe E. Grier; Journal of Clinical Oncology 2004 22:3, 563-566

Contacts:

Media:
1AB
Dan Budwick
dan@1abmedia.com

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors
Hans Vitzthum
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com 





