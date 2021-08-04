checkAd

Integrity Health Corporation (OTC FTEG) Proudly Acquires Medical Aesthetics Solutions (DBA Point Lumineux MedSpa)

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Integrity Health Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC: FTEG) is very pleased to announce the acquisition of Medical Aesthetics Solutions (DBA Point Lumineux MedSpa) https://www.pointlumineux.com, providing full spectrum of minimally/non-invasive cosmetic procedures and spa services in Sarasota, FL.

The signing with Point Lumineux MedSpa is to not only join forces with a leading provider of minimally/non-invasive procedures and spa services with their Functional Medicine Solutions but also to embrace their metaphysical approach. At Point Lumineux MedSpa the approach is a complete body and mind assessment of all different systems within the body, so that a root cause of disease or dysfunction can be identified and treated, rather than simply covering it up with medication. 

Integrity Health Corporation’s (FTEG) CEO, Nelson Grist, said, “Point Lumineux MedSpa’s approach to healing through careful attention to the mind, body, and spirit connection and providing customized solutions to help each patient achieve their goals is one of the many reasons Point Lumineux MedSpa is a perfect acquisition for Integrity Health. We look forward to helping those who are seeking functional medicine solutions where each patient gets time to discuss their needs in a calm and welcoming environment.”

“We are very excited to have completed this exciting acquisition allowing us to expand and promote the importance of balance between the body, mind and spirit. Together we will create an enormous impact on the Health Care Industry.”

This acquisition will play an integral role in natural health and holistic healing.  Expectations of Point Lumineux MedSpa includes a variety of services, all based on natural and functional medicine. Their goal is to help each patient look and feel their best, achieving wellness and cosmetic goals and achieving the happiness they want out of life. Their process is to first determine what is holding someone back from their full potential and help outline steps to achieve their desired outcomes.

About Integrity Health Corporation:
"Integrity Health’s mission is to disrupt the normalcy of Traditional Western Medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Integrity health professionals!"

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FTEG’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.

Integrity Health Corporation
2375 Camelback Rd. SUITE 600
Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA 
602 806-9292

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800; amazzone@transmediagroup.com
Investors Relations: Paul Knopick pknopick@eandecommunications.com





