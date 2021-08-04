Unlock the power of Disney+ with an exclusive offer, only at Rogers

Select Rogers Ignite and Rogers Infinite plans are now eligible for up to 12 months of Disney+, giving customers access to the best in entertainment – all in one place

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that select Rogers Infinite plans now come with an exclusive offer of six months of Disney+, and select Ignite TV and SmartStream plans now come with an exclusive offer of up to 12 months of Disney+ when customers sign up for a Disney+ subscription through Rogers. With summer in full swing and viewers looking to binge-watch between seasons, customers can catch their favourite movies and shows across six premium content brands available on Disney+.

Rogers is the first telecommunications provider in Canada to join with Disney to bring its rich mix of original content that includes beloved classics, compelling series, and recent blockbuster releases to customers’ screens. With the integration of Disney+, Rogers is delivering a superior entertainment experience by making it easier for its customers to access even more of their favourite content through a simple voice command or swipe of a finger.

“With the launch of Disney+ to our Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and Infinite customers, we are delivering on our commitment to expand our content offerings and provide an unmatched entertainment experience with more choice and convenience than ever before,” said Eric Bruno, SVP, 5G, Content and Connected Home Products, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to join with Disney to offer our customers access to their incredible content and up to 12 months of Disney+ to enjoy their favourite shows and movies.”

“Disney+ is excited to collaborate with Rogers to bring customers the opportunity to enjoy unlimited access to thousands of the movies and shows Canadians love,” said Michael Paull, President, Disney+. “With this collaboration, Rogers customers will have the ability to experience Disney+ and all of the exclusive originals, new feature films, ‘binge-able’ series, short-form content, documentaries, and incredible content from Disney’s iconic brands that viewers want.”