NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

One of the most pervasive diseases in first-world countries, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high blood pressure, or hypertension, is a key risk factor for both heart disease and stroke, and nearly half of all adults in the United States, or 108 million, have hypertension — yet only about 24% of those have their condition under control. Many don’t even know they have it.

The urgency of finding effective treatments for this life-threatening disease can’t be understated, with many companies, including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) , with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery, joining the effort to offer safe, effective and affordable treatments.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s proprietary drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets and capsules. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption of cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5 to 10 times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the technology is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules including anti-viral drugs, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com .

