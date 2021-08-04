checkAd

InspireMD to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and Provide Corporate Update

Earnings conference call to be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announces it will report fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, before the market opens.
Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments.

Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.
Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158721/eb2ec48868.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-844-854-4417 (domestic), or 1-412-317-5739 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the InspireMD call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here:
https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=a2t5 ....

Additionally, it will be broadcast live through the Company’s website via the following link:
https://www.inspiremd.com/en/investors/investor-relations/.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 10, 2021, at the above links. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10158721.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the number of expected patients to be enrolled in the trial, that the initiation of the trial marks an important milestone for the potential approval of the CGuard EPS and towards advancing the treatment of CAD and stroke prevention, and that the initiation of the trial marks the beginning of the next step in the Company’s journey towards CGuard EPS being utilized in the U.S. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

