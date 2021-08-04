checkAd

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions Bill Gray

Uponor Corporation             Managers’ transactions      4 August 2021         15:30 EET

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Bill Gray

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gray, William
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210802095944_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 26.52 EUR
(2): Volume: 27 Unit price: 26.52 EUR
(3): Volume: 49 Unit price: 26.52 EUR
(4): Volume: 244 Unit price: 26.50 EUR
(5): Volume: 27 Unit price: 26.50 EUR
(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 26.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 555 Unit price: 26.50 EUR
(8): Volume: 400 Unit price: 26.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 170 Unit price: 26.54 EUR
(10): Volume: 377 Unit price: 26.50 EUR
(11): Volume: 67 Unit price: 26.56 EUR
(12): Volume: 60 Unit price: 26.54 EUR
(13): Volume: 30 Unit price: 26.50 EUR
(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(15): Volume: 40 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(16): Volume: 40 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(17): Volume: 130 Unit price: 26.62 EUR
(18): Volume: 120 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(19): Volume: 250 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(20): Volume: 16 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(21): Volume: 4 Unit price: 26.62 EUR
(22): Volume: 34 Unit price: 26.60 EUR
(23): Volume: 385 Unit price: 26.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(23): Volume: 3,500 Volume weighted average price: 26.55101 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


 





