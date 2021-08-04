checkAd

Artelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Study Results Comparing the Pharmacological Effects of Plant-Derived Versus Synthetic Cannabidiol in Human Cell Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Study finds no in-vitro pharmacological difference in the antiproliferative, anti-inflammatory, or permeability effects of purified natural versus synthetic CBD

Study further validates Artelo’s strategy to develop a synthetic CBD-cocrystal with enhanced pharmaceutical properties as well as synergistic use of the coformer TMP

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the publication of study results in Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids, a peer-reviewed journal. The study and related article, entitled “The Pharmacological Effects of Plant-Derived versus Synthetic Cannabidiol in Human Cell Lines,” compared the in vitro effects of purified natural and synthetic forms of Cannabidiol (CBD) to establish any pharmacological differences in human cell lines. The study found no in-vitro pharmacological difference in the antiproliferative, anti-inflammatory, or permeability effects of purified natural versus synthetic CBD.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, commented, “Since this study did not find pharmacologic differences among the CBD compositions, we believe that it is the biopharmaceutical properties that have the greatest potential to differentiate CBD products. Our CBD cocrystal should contribute to improved consistency, absorption, bioavailability, processability and stability. These properties, in turn, may lead to a product candidate with better efficacy and safety.”

“Importantly, our patented cocrystal is comprised of both CBD and tetramethylpyrazine (TMP), each of which has have demonstrated anti-cancer properties in-vitro and in-vivo. However, individually, both of these compounds suffer from poor oral bioavailability. A recent study confirmed that when combined, there were synergistic and additive interactions between CBD and TMP in their ability to prevent cancer cell growth and to kill cancer cells. For this reason, we believe ART12.11 represents an attractive drug candidate targeting large indications, such as cancer, PTSD, inflammatory bowel disease and more. In addition, our recently issued composition of matter patents could form the basis for market exclusivity through the end of 2038.”

The company-sponsored study was led by Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan, scientific advisor to Artelo Biosciences and former Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Nottingham, UK.

About Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids

Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids is a peer-reviewed journal offering an international forum to present and discuss recent advances in the rapidly developing and challenging field of the medical use of cannabis and cannabinoids. It seeks to bridge the gap between empirical and evidence-based clinical medicine by covering current basic and applied as well as translational research topics. In addition to original papers, reviews, and mini-reviews, this journal features short communications, case reports, technical notes, letters, and conference proceedings.

About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the San Diego-based company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artelo Biosciences Announces Publication of Study Results Comparing the Pharmacological Effects of Plant-Derived Versus Synthetic Cannabidiol in Human Cell Lines Study finds no in-vitro pharmacological difference in the antiproliferative, anti-inflammatory, or permeability effects of purified natural versus synthetic CBD Study further validates Artelo’s strategy to develop a synthetic CBD-cocrystal with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board