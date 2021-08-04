Usio Partners with Voyager Digital to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Since its inception, Usio has been an innovator in the FinTech industry. The introduction of new technology that enables our merchants to accept various types of cryptocurrencies as a form of tender for all of our payment acceptance solutions further illustrates our commitment to forward-thinking thought leadership in the industry. Use of cryptocurrency is on the rise. Providing our merchants with the ability to accept crypto safely and securely, just like we provide with traditional electronic payment options, will enable the merchants and ISV’s we serve to meet the increasingly diverse payment needs of their customers, which we anticipate will increase customer participation, retention and revenue. The development of this new technology further reinforces our commitment to cryptocurrency markets, which already includes supporting the electronic payment and disbursement needs of crypto exchanges and related organizations.”

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, “We are pleased to build on our strong, long-term relationship with Usio by partnering on this exciting, new initiative to facilitate cryptocurrency payments globally at the merchant and ISV-level. The combination of Usio’s innovative, client-facing technology and Voyager’s state-of-the-art, scalable and secure payment offering, via our recent Coinify acquisition, is coming together just as the adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is experiencing exponential growth. This new program will provide both merchants and ISVs an efficient, cost-effective, and seamless tool that responds to the evolution in payment trends.”