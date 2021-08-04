checkAd

Usio Partners with Voyager Digital to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

New partnership illustrates Usio’s ongoing innovation; Will enable merchants to accept various widely-used cryptocurrencies as a form of payment with Voyager’s state-of-the-art, secure platform

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that it has partnered with Voyager Digital, the fast-growing cryptocurrency app and platform, to enable its merchants to accept many prominent cryptocurrencies as payment.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Since its inception, Usio has been an innovator in the FinTech industry. The introduction of new technology that enables our merchants to accept various types of cryptocurrencies as a form of tender for all of our payment acceptance solutions further illustrates our commitment to forward-thinking thought leadership in the industry. Use of cryptocurrency is on the rise. Providing our merchants with the ability to accept crypto safely and securely, just like we provide with traditional electronic payment options, will enable the merchants and ISV’s we serve to meet the increasingly diverse payment needs of their customers, which we anticipate will increase customer participation, retention and revenue. The development of this new technology further reinforces our commitment to cryptocurrency markets, which already includes supporting the electronic payment and disbursement needs of crypto exchanges and related organizations.”

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager said, “We are pleased to build on our strong, long-term relationship with Usio by partnering on this exciting, new initiative to facilitate cryptocurrency payments globally at the merchant and ISV-level. The combination of Usio’s innovative, client-facing technology and Voyager’s state-of-the-art, scalable and secure payment offering, via our recent Coinify acquisition, is coming together just as the adoption of cryptocurrency as a form of payment is experiencing exponential growth. This new program will provide both merchants and ISVs an efficient, cost-effective, and seamless tool that responds to the evolution in payment trends.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Usio Partners with Voyager Digital to Enable Merchants and ISVs to Accept Cryptocurrency as a Form of Payment New partnership illustrates Usio’s ongoing innovation; Will enable merchants to accept various widely-used cryptocurrencies as a form of payment with Voyager’s state-of-the-art, secure platformSAN ANTONIO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Usio, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board