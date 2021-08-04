ChemoCentryx to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11 at 5:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.