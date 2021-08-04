checkAd

Ehave Partners with Globally Recognized University to Target Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD)

Partner will gather data and bio markers to create bio lines and revenue model with screening products

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, today announced a partnership with a globally recognized university to gather data and bio-markers to target Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (“HPPD”). The partnership will look to create bio lines and a testing revenue model as well as screening products capable of indicating HPPD. As the symptoms of HPPD are largely self-reported, an objective measure for the condition will represent a significant advancement. Additionally, as HPPD has no universally recognized medical treatment, isolating individuals who may be genetically susceptible prior to psychedelic assisted therapy will be an important harm reduction protocol. Occasionally, anti-seizure and epilepsy medicines like clonazepam and lamotrigine are prescribed, but neither has proven effective for a majority of HPPD patients – preventing new cases is the easiest way to make progress against the recent increase in HPPD cases.

The study is expected to last 12 months and will be composed of three stages:

The first stage of the study will identify a battery of visual tasks to cover a broad assessment of optical processing. The entirety of the test should fit within 30–45 min and include key questionnaires, which would include HPPD symptoms, as well as any anxiety, depression, or other mental health issues. Next, a web-based open source protocol will be configured that would enable participants to access and complete the test remotely. Ethics applications will be submitted to enable the recruitment and testing of approximately 100 participants with HPPD and 100 controls.

In the second stage the study will be relaunched for a larger participant sample and monitored for compliance issues. Approximately 1000 participants with HPPD and 1000 controls will be recruited and tested by sending them the necessary test kits for genetic sample collection. Some of the individuals that participated in Phase 1 might be retested. After obtaining and analyzing 200 participant genetic samples, a written publishable report will be prepared for submission in an academic journal.

