checkAd

Resonant to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:31  |  25   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference taking place August 9-11, 2021.

Resonant management is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:

Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Time: 3:45 p.m. Eastern time (12:45 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/resn/2798384

Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To schedule a one-on-one, or for more information on the conference, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s WaveX Design Technology

Resonant creates designs for difficult RF frequency bands and modules that meet challenging and complex 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB RF front-end requirements. Using WaveX, Resonant’s designs have the potential to be developed in half the time and manufactured at a lower cost than traditional approaches. WaveX is a suite of proprietary algorithms, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enables Resonant to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions.

Resonant delivers rapid design simulations to its customers, which they manufacture in their captive fabs or have manufactured by one of Resonant’s foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) technologies with the performance of higher cost manufacturing methods like Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW).

Resonant's WaveX delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, Resonant's simulations model fundamental material and structure properties, which makes integration with foundry and fab customers much more intuitive, because they speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
RESN@mzgroup.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resonant to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9th AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board