Signature Resources Improves Independence & Corporate Governance With Changes to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of three new Board of Director (the “Board”) members and one new Advisory Board member. Lisa Davis, John Hayes, and Dan Denbow have been appointed to the Board. Concurrently, Jonathan Held and Walter Hanych will be stepping down from the Board. John Hayes and Dan Denbow previously held positions on Signature’s Advisory Board and bring with their respective backgrounds a valuable understanding and awareness of the Company’s ongoing strategic planning and related activities. In addition, Priya Patil will be joining the Company’s Advisory Board. All these changes are designed to improve the Company’s independence, diversification and corporate governance that will strengthen Signature’s future growth capabilities.

“I am honoured and pleased that Signature was able to attract such talented and experienced industry titans to join our team. Their proficiency, oversight and guidance should position the Company well for the next leg of exploration growth with the aim of unlocking the value of the Lingman Lake Gold Camp for shareholders.”

Paolo Lostritto, P.Eng – Chairman

Lisa Davis brings to Signature’s board significant perspective from the industry as the Chief Executive Officer of Peartree Securities Inc., a boutique financing and advisory firm focused on the junior Canadian resource sector. Drawing on the in-depth knowledge of securities regulation gained in part while on secondment to the Ontario Securities Commission Lisa is also responsible for the legal and compliance aspects of the firm's business as well as for PearTree Financial Services Ltd., the originator and leading provider of flow through donation financing services in Canada. Prior to joining Peartree, Lisa was General Counsel for a specialized investment fund business with more than $3B in assets under administration. A graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School, Lisa was a partner at Fraser Milner Casgrain LLP (currently Dentons) where she specialized in corporate and securities law. Lisa has earned the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and has served as a Director of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) as well as a member of the PDAC’s Executive Committee and co-chair of the Finance & Taxation Committee of the PDAC.