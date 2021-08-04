checkAd

Oyster Point Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
To access the live call by phone, please dial (855) 548-1220 (US/Canada) or (602) 563-8619 (International). The conference ID number is 2278335. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 7 days following the live conference call. To access the telephone replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 2278335.

Webcast Details
The webcast will be made available on the company’s website at www.oysterpointrx.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. Oyster Point Pharma’s lead clinical program is focused on the development of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, being developed as a preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. In December 2020, Oyster Point submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a New Drug Application (NDA) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA. Oyster Point continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations with a goal to bring transformative therapies to patients and the eye care providers that take care of them.

About Dry Eye Disease
Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million people in the United States and is growing in prevalence. An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with dry eye disease, a multifactorial condition of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision. Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision and eye fatigue. Despite the large prevalence of dry eye and the burden of the disease, there remains a significant unmet need for effective therapies.

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
(212) 915-2564 
investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy, Real Chemistry
(213) 262-9390
sseapy@realchemistry.com





