Sarepta Therapeutics Executes Licensing Agreement for Gene Therapy Program from Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Treat Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2A

–  Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2A is the most common form of LGMD, accounting for a third of LGMD diagnoses

–  Sarepta’s unrivaled portfolio of investigational gene therapies for LGMD offers the potential to address six LGMD subtypes, which together represent more than 70% of all known LGMDs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that upon completion of a number of preclinical and safety studies, it had executed an exclusive license agreement for an investigational gene therapy candidate, calpain 3 (CAPN-3), to treat Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2A (LGMD2A), developed by the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Nationwide Children’s).

LGMDs represent a group of distinct genetic neuromuscular diseases with a generally common set of symptoms, including progressive, debilitating weakness and wasting that begins in muscles around the hips and shoulders before progressing to muscles in the arms and legs. Many LGMD sub-types are significantly life-limiting and often life-ending diseases. Also known as calpainopathy, LGMD2A is caused by mutations in the CAPN-3 gene and is the most common type of LGMD, accounting for almost a third of cases.

“Treatment plans for LGMD2A are currently limited to physical therapy, assistive devices and surgery for complications. We’re excited about the opportunity to transform patient care for this significantly life-limiting disease by advancing the CAPN-3 program following extensive pre-clinical work by the team at Nationwide Children’s. Preclinical research conducted to date has provided early proof of concept for CAPN-3 in LGMD2A and supports further advancement,” said Louise Rodino-Klapac, Sarepta’s executive vice president and chief scientific officer. “We intend to build off the knowledge we have gained from our lead investigational gene transfer programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and LGMD2E, as the CAPN-3 program also uses the AAVrh74 vector to address another well-characterized genetic disease. Sarepta’s commitment and research investment in LGMD is unparalleled and we continue to work towards advancing all of our LGMD programs as quickly as possible.”

