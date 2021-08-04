HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

MOSCOW, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released on Monday, August 16, 2021.



HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.