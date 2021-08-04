IN8bio Appoints Emily Fairbairn and Luba Greenwood to Board of Directors

“Emily and Luba have vast experience as entrepreneurs, executives, board members and investors of companies across multiple therapeutic areas in the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Alan S. Roemer, Chairman of IN8bio’s Board of Directors. “We welcome them both to our Board of Directors and look forward to their strategic insights and operational guidance as we continue to advance our clinical-stage gamma-delta T-cell programs in solid and liquid tumors. Their experience will be invaluable as we execute on our mission of bringing novel cellular therapies to cancer patients.”

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, announces the appointments of Emily Fairbairn and Luba Greenwood as new members of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Fairbairn is a highly experienced executive and seasoned investor with decades of experience in financial leadership positions. She is currently a principal of Transcend Partners and was co-founder and CEO of Ascend Capital for nearly 20 years, a San Francisco area based, multi-billion-dollar hedge fund that managed assets for pensions, endowments, public companies and other institutional clients. Prior to Ascend, Ms. Fairbairn conducted equity portfolio construction and financial planning for high-net-worth clients at Merrill Lynch. She currently serves on the funding board of the MIT Sandbox Innovation Fund mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and is the Chair of the Board at Movano Inc., a medical technology company developing wearable devices that measure key health data including blood glucose levels and blood pressure. She is also a dedicated advocate of funding research for a realizable diagnostic and cure for Lyme+, which affects ~500,000 patients annually in the United States.

Ms. Greenwood is a veteran executive, investor and company builder with deep experience across the life sciences, technology and healthcare sectors. She serves as Managing Partner of Binney Street Capital LLC, a venture capital fund established by the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund. Ms. Greenwood co-founded and is currently CEO of LUCA Biologics, Inc., a women's health and microbiome company. Previously, she was Head of Strategic Business Development and Corporate Ventures at Google Life Sciences (now Verily) and Vice President of Global Business Development and Mergers & Acquisitions at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. where she established and led the East Coast Innovation Hub. She serves on multiple boards, including the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), Kojin, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, BenchSci and Entrinsic Health. She began her career at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr as a litigator and regulatory, policy, and intellectual property expert. Ms. Greenwood is a member of the Massachusetts bar.

Ms. Fairbairn will be serving on the nomination and corporate governance committee, while Ms. Greenwood will be serving on the audit and compensation committees. Their terms will both expire at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2022.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

