Agtech Global International Inc., Announces its Intention to Change Its Name to Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Newport Beach, California, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc., (OTC Pink: AGGL) following its recent acquisition of Galexxy Corporation is pleased to inform the market of its intention to change its corporate name to Galexxy Holdings Inc.

This impending name change is consistent with AGGL’s plan to realign its operations as a “Seed to Sale” online consumer products business and build Galexxy as an esteemed consumer brand in the Hemp CBD marketplace.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary, Galexxy Corporation is a CBD products and online marketing company specializing in the development of proprietary high-quality CBD products that will use its unique, patent pending Virtual Retail Marketing System (VRMS) to develop market share more swiftly.

VRMS is a unique hybrid retailing approach combining the physical attributes of the “Brick & Mortar” customer experience with the ease and convenience of online digital shopping through the deployment of its proprietary point-of-sale systems in stores. Galexxy was developed to potentially enable rapid mass marketing of its online CBD product range via thousands of business and retail outlets that have physical contact with millions of consumers.

Galexxy has filed a United States provisional patent application to protect its core Virtual Retail Marketing System technology which underpins its marketing and growth strategy, while creating additional revenue opportunities. Galexxy intends to file a Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application prior to the one-year priority to protect the inventive concepts in jurisdictions of business value worldwide. 

The Company believes that its Virtual Retail Marketing System and the patent application covering its core value represents significant progress in POS technology and further, that patent protection is a critical component of Galexxy’s commercialization strategy.

For further information:

Agtech Global International Inc.
Ross Lyndon-James
E: ross@galexxy.com
M: (949) 456 3972

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

https://twitter.com/AgtechGlobal                                        https://www.galexxy.com/





