Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to provide the following Shareholder Update Letter.Dear …

As always, it is of upmost importance to me and the other executives of Galaxy to provide continued communication and transparency to our shareholders. There is tremendous buzz around the U.S. education market given the influx of resources made available to schools through the multiple stimulus grants assigned in assistance with the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the nation is coming into a new school year and after experiencing our busiest summer to-date, we are excited to see our students benefiting from our technology getting delivered and installed before they return. With the busy season still among us, I felt it best to summarize some of our most recent milestones and create a combined message on the progress we continue to make with our brand, our sales, and our product development.

Before jumping into the operational progress and the actual successes in sales and corporate gains, I feel that it is also necessary to address several ‘market' questions that have been asked as of late. In terms of GAXY and the new rule affecting certain non-current OTC stocks (SEC's Amendments to Rule 15c2-11), GAXY is a fully compliant and fully reporting OTCQB company and therefore will not be affected by any changes being implemented by brokers in accordance with the amendment. We continue to take our compliance very serious. Our next financial report is our annual 10K due by September 30th. The audit team and I are working hard to make sure that this report is not only filed but filed early. We will be able to speak more at this time on financial updates and balance sheet milestones and will post a date for the next earnings call along with the 10K.

There has also been a lot of talk and questions concerning dilution. In January (in a previous shareholder update letter) we announced the elimination of all toxic convertible debt. The Company has held by our promise to not add any convertible debt back to the balance sheet and has no intentions of doing so moving forward. So, the previous statements still hold true. There has been no issuance of stock (minus small consultancy fees) outside the previously recorded form S-1 which introduced back on January 19th, 2021. This equity investor has been paramount in ensuring we are able to fund the growth experienced in our fiscal year 2021 and has provided us with the necessary resources needed to ‘clean up' remaining items on the balance sheet as well as fund the necessary projects and product development for our continued long-term success. The incremental increase in shares outstanding is due to these previously announced and registered shares being placed in the market. Our partner in investment has allowed the Company to disperse the shares at our discretion so that they were not introduced to the market all at one time, which would have led to a much more impactful effect on stock price. The Company's increase in sales has allowed us to have more internal cash resources available to us and we will continue to trend in this direction.