Wearable Health Solutions Inc. To Make All Company Devices Voice Enabled With Major Voice Assistants: New Patent-Pending Technology Will Allow Consumers To Use Voice AI Control On All Of The Company Products

Licensed Technology From Speak to IoT Will Enable Voice Command & Control On All Of The Company's Intelligent IoT Products With Smart Speakers Or Mobile Apps From Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant. KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that markets its products to and through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Speak to IoT, a cutting edge California technology company, which has developed and owns a patent-pending technology that enables any Smart Device to be controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and other Voice AI assistants with a single, simple one step implementation.