Wearable Health Solutions Inc. To Make All Company Devices Voice Enabled With Major Voice Assistants: New Patent-Pending Technology Will Allow Consumers To Use Voice AI Control On All Of The Company Products
Licensed Technology From Speak to IoT Will Enable Voice Command & Control On All Of The Company's Intelligent IoT Products With Smart Speakers Or Mobile Apps From Amazon Alexa And Google Assistant.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), a manufacturer of multiple lines of proprietary personal medical alarm and home security devices for Seniors and emergency response systems for employees that work alone, and that markets its products to and through its national distribution network of independent dealers who re-sell direct to consumers, to hospitals and other related providers in the home healthcare and home security markets, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Speak to IoT, a cutting edge California technology company, which has developed and owns a patent-pending technology that enables any Smart Device to be controlled via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and other Voice AI assistants with a single, simple one step implementation.
Speak to IoT and the Company will collaborate to incorporate the technology into the Company's 3G iHelp and 4G iHelp MAX and other IoT product lines, during the term of the agreement.
The collaboration will focus on leveraging powerful tools like Alexa and Google and other well known brands/devices/platforms for hands-free voice interactions, especially for the elderly and their loved ones, so that Company consumers (the elderly, their family members, approved caregivers, etc.) can access all our products' unique features using Alexa/Google and other smart speakers or their respective mobile apps.
Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said: "Voice is the new touch for the digital age and users are demanding to obtain touch-less solutions to command-and-control intelligent household gadgets and appliances. Speak to IoT can provide a leading edge to WHSI in capitalizing on the once-in-a-generation voice trend. The highly intuitive and training-free nature of natural voice AI allows the users to focus on ‘what’ to do instead of worrying about ‘how’ to do things. People can discover their personalized way of ‘saying the commands’ in Alexa, Google, Samsung, etc., to achieve the desired outcomes in a smooth, contactless, and friendly manner."
