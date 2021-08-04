checkAd

AquaBounty Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Successful First Harvests of GE Salmon Completed and Site Selected for First Large-Scale Farm

MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, has provided financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Successfully completed the first commercial scale harvests of it genetically engineered (“GE”) Atlantic salmon from both its Indiana and Rollo Bay farm sites in June.
  • Selected Pioneer, Ohio as the location for its next large-scale farm with a planned annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons. Construction is slated to begin within the next six months and the Company anticipates commercial grow-out to commence in 2023.
  • Announced the regulatory approval of the Company’s GE Atlantic salmon by Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio).
  • Elected Gail Sharps Myers—EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer and Corporate Secretary for Denny’s Corporation—to AquaBounty’s Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
  • Appointed Melissa Daley as the Company’s Chief People Officer.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2021 was marked by two significant operational milestones for the Company, including the first commercial harvests and sales of our GE salmon from both our Indiana and Rollo Bay farm sites, and the selection of Pioneer, Ohio as the site location for our large-scale farm,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “Our next farm will have approximately eight times the planned capacity of our Indiana location. We will continue to provide updates as we gain more specificity on the timelines for permitting and construction, with the commencement of grow-out targeted in 2023.

“In both Indiana and Rollo Bay, our first commercial harvests have been a resounding success, with orders in place for the entire output from our customers who are now introducing the salmon in their markets. We have experienced challenges with the availability of personnel and the age of the technology at our Indiana farm, however we are addressing these issues and incorporating insights gained into the design of our large-scale farm. We will continue to ramp up our harvest schedule over the remainder of this year to each farm’s full capacity to meet growing demand. With the food service industry quickly regaining momentum toward pre-pandemic activity and with restaurants reopening nationally, we remain very optimistic for the demand for our fish.

“We also continue to move forward in our international expansion. After extensive field trials in Brazil, our regulatory application for the sale and consumption of our GE salmon was approved by CTNBio, moving us closer to new market opportunities in South America. We are also actively progressing on potential opportunities in Israel and China.”

“Looking ahead, the next-evolution of land-based salmon farming for AquaBounty is upon us and we are ready to scale to meet the demand with our current and planned facilities. I look forward to sharing additional developments and progress in the months ahead with our shareholders and customers,” concluded Wulf.

Financial Summary through June 30, 2021

  • Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $302 thousand, compared to $10 thousand in the same period of the prior year. Harvests began during June and are ramping steadily.
  • Operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $9.6 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase reflects the growth in biomass, headcount and production expenses at the farms, as well as increases in corporate and marketing expenses.
  • Net loss for the first six months of 2021 was $9.4 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $204.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $95.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

About AquaBounty
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) is a leader in aquaculture leveraging decades of technology expertise to deliver game changing solutions that solve global problems, while improving efficiency, sustainability and profitability. AquaBounty provides fresh Atlantic salmon to nearby markets by raising its fish in carefully monitored land-based fish farms through a safe, secure and sustainable process. The Company’s land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System (“RAS”) farms, located in Indiana, United States and Prince Edward Island, Canada, are close to key consumption markets and are designed to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations. AquaBounty is raising nutritious salmon that is free of antibiotics and other contaminants and provides a solution resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information on AquaBounty, please visit www.aquabounty.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the location and anticipated capacity of our planned farm in Ohio, the timing of the commencement of construction and the beginning of commercial production, the expected demand for our products, our harvesting schedule, purchase orders, commitments and prospective agreements with customers; international expansion and the anticipated growth in market size and geographies. Forward-looking statements may be identified with words such as “will,” “may,” “can,” “expect,” “plan,” “slate,” “anticipate,” “upcoming,” “believe,” “estimate,” or similar terminology, and the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:
AquaBounty Technologies
Dave Conley
Corporate Communications
(613) 294-3078

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
AQB@mzgroup.us

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

           
  As of
  June 30,   December 31,
  2021
   2020
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,345,351     $ 95,751,160  
Marketable securities   71,693,675        
Inventory   2,655,098       1,525,377  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,285,168       405,370  
Total current assets   207,979,292       97,681,907  
           
Property, plant and equipment, net   29,159,517       26,930,338  
Right of use assets, net   313,318       341,997  
Intangible assets, net   238,694       245,546  
Restricted cash   500,000       500,000  
Other assets   81,629       76,715  
Total assets $ 238,272,450     $ 125,776,503  
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,980,365     $ 1,760,103  
Other current liabilities   63,902       62,483  
Current debt, net   501,553       259,939  
Total current liabilities   2,545,820       2,082,525  
           
Long-term lease obligations   257,826       290,327  
Long-term debt, net   8,766,986       8,528,490  
Total liabilities   11,570,632       10,901,342  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized;          
71,025,738 and 55,497,133 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,2020, respectively   71,026       55,497  
Additional paid-in capital   384,674,939       263,629,116  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (112,325 )     (267,258 )
Accumulated deficit   (157,931,822 )     (148,542,194 )
Total stockholders' equity   226,701,818       114,875,161  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 238,272,450     $ 125,776,503  
               

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

                       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues                      
Product revenues $ 227,393     $ 2,950     $ 301,765     $ 9,703  
                       
Costs and expenses                      
Product costs   1,847,596       1,041,316       3,402,251       1,882,750  
Sales and marketing   548,881       137,434       867,516       188,222  
Research and development   431,373       635,655       931,993       1,204,417  
General and administrative   2,578,958       1,693,544       4,364,468       3,330,734  
Total costs and expenses   5,406,808       3,507,949       9,566,228       6,606,123  
                       
Operating loss   (5,179,415 )     (3,504,999 )     (9,264,463 )     (6,596,420 )
                       
Other income (expense)                      
Interest expense   (80,210 )     (18,147 )     (159,014 )     (35,192 )
Other income (expense), net   28,888       (538 )     33,849       (1,690 )
Total other income (expense)   (51,322 )     (18,685 )     (125,165 )     (36,882 )
                       
Net loss $ (5,230,737 )   $ (3,523,684 )   $ (9,389,628 )   $ (6,633,302 )
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss):                      
Foreign currency   65,924       165,501       145,963       (216,484 )
Unrealized gains   8,970             8,970        
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   74,894       165,501       154,933       (216,484 )
                       
Comprehensive loss $ (5,155,843 )   $ (3,358,183 )   $ (9,234,695 )   $ (6,849,786 )
                       
                       
Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.22 )
Weighted average number of common shares -                      
basic and diluted   71,021,141       32,097,992       67,803,904       29,607,373  
                               

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

           
  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
Operating activities          
Net loss $ (9,389,628 )   $ (6,633,302 )
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in          
operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   857,842       701,593  
Share-based compensation   217,069       309,244  
Other non-cash charge   8,565       40,600  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Inventory   (1,122,422 )     (1,261,930 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (876,139 )     (409,635 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (153,120 )     280,142  
Net cash used in operating activities   (10,457,833 )     (6,973,288 )
           
Investing activities          
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (2,437,911 )     (1,588,497 )
Proceeds from sale of asset held for sale         98,000  
Purchases of marketable securities   (71,702,645 )      
Proceeds from legal settlement, net         1,014,008  
Other investing activities   (11,010 )     (12,460 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (74,151,566 )     (488,949 )
           
Financing activities          
Proceeds from issuance of debt   406,378       221,130  
Repayment of term debt   (79,600 )     (41,262 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net   119,120,437       14,521,704  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants   1,723,846        
Net cash provided by financing activities   121,171,061       14,701,572  
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   32,529       (16,685 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   36,594,191       7,222,650  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   96,251,160       2,798,744  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 132,845,351     $ 10,021,394  
           
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported          
in the consolidated balance sheet:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,345,351     $ 10,021,394  
Restricted cash   500,000        
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 132,845,351     $ 10,021,394  
           
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and          
non-cash transactions:          
Interest paid in cash $ 149,533     $ 17,058  
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 388,495     $ 238,235  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AquaBounty Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Successful First Harvests of GE Salmon Completed and Site Selected for First Large-Scale FarmMAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
QPR Software Half Year Financial Report January – June 2021
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board