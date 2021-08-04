AquaBounty Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Successfully completed the first commercial scale harvests of it genetically engineered (“GE”) Atlantic salmon from both its Indiana and Rollo Bay farm sites in June.

Selected Pioneer, Ohio as the location for its next large-scale farm with a planned annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons. Construction is slated to begin within the next six months and the Company anticipates commercial grow-out to commence in 2023.

Announced the regulatory approval of the Company’s GE Atlantic salmon by Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio).

Elected Gail Sharps Myers—EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer and Corporate Secretary for Denny’s Corporation—to AquaBounty’s Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Appointed Melissa Daley as the Company’s Chief People Officer.



Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2021 was marked by two significant operational milestones for the Company, including the first commercial harvests and sales of our GE salmon from both our Indiana and Rollo Bay farm sites, and the selection of Pioneer, Ohio as the site location for our large-scale farm,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “Our next farm will have approximately eight times the planned capacity of our Indiana location. We will continue to provide updates as we gain more specificity on the timelines for permitting and construction, with the commencement of grow-out targeted in 2023.

“In both Indiana and Rollo Bay, our first commercial harvests have been a resounding success, with orders in place for the entire output from our customers who are now introducing the salmon in their markets. We have experienced challenges with the availability of personnel and the age of the technology at our Indiana farm, however we are addressing these issues and incorporating insights gained into the design of our large-scale farm. We will continue to ramp up our harvest schedule over the remainder of this year to each farm’s full capacity to meet growing demand. With the food service industry quickly regaining momentum toward pre-pandemic activity and with restaurants reopening nationally, we remain very optimistic for the demand for our fish.

“We also continue to move forward in our international expansion. After extensive field trials in Brazil, our regulatory application for the sale and consumption of our GE salmon was approved by CTNBio, moving us closer to new market opportunities in South America. We are also actively progressing on potential opportunities in Israel and China.”

“Looking ahead, the next-evolution of land-based salmon farming for AquaBounty is upon us and we are ready to scale to meet the demand with our current and planned facilities. I look forward to sharing additional developments and progress in the months ahead with our shareholders and customers,” concluded Wulf.

Financial Summary through June 30, 2021

Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $302 thousand, compared to $10 thousand in the same period of the prior year. Harvests began during June and are ramping steadily.

Operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $9.6 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase reflects the growth in biomass, headcount and production expenses at the farms, as well as increases in corporate and marketing expenses.

Net loss for the first six months of 2021 was $9.4 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $204.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $95.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, December 31, 2021

2020

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,345,351 $ 95,751,160 Marketable securities 71,693,675 — Inventory 2,655,098 1,525,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,285,168 405,370 Total current assets 207,979,292 97,681,907 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,159,517 26,930,338 Right of use assets, net 313,318 341,997 Intangible assets, net 238,694 245,546 Restricted cash 500,000 500,000 Other assets 81,629 76,715 Total assets $ 238,272,450 $ 125,776,503 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,980,365 $ 1,760,103 Other current liabilities 63,902 62,483 Current debt, net 501,553 259,939 Total current liabilities 2,545,820 2,082,525 Long-term lease obligations 257,826 290,327 Long-term debt, net 8,766,986 8,528,490 Total liabilities 11,570,632 10,901,342 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized; 71,025,738 and 55,497,133 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,2020, respectively 71,026 55,497 Additional paid-in capital 384,674,939 263,629,116 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (112,325 ) (267,258 ) Accumulated deficit (157,931,822 ) (148,542,194 ) Total stockholders' equity 226,701,818 114,875,161 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 238,272,450 $ 125,776,503

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Product revenues $ 227,393 $ 2,950 $ 301,765 $ 9,703 Costs and expenses Product costs 1,847,596 1,041,316 3,402,251 1,882,750 Sales and marketing 548,881 137,434 867,516 188,222 Research and development 431,373 635,655 931,993 1,204,417 General and administrative 2,578,958 1,693,544 4,364,468 3,330,734 Total costs and expenses 5,406,808 3,507,949 9,566,228 6,606,123 Operating loss (5,179,415 ) (3,504,999 ) (9,264,463 ) (6,596,420 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (80,210 ) (18,147 ) (159,014 ) (35,192 ) Other income (expense), net 28,888 (538 ) 33,849 (1,690 ) Total other income (expense) (51,322 ) (18,685 ) (125,165 ) (36,882 ) Net loss $ (5,230,737 ) $ (3,523,684 ) $ (9,389,628 ) $ (6,633,302 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency 65,924 165,501 145,963 (216,484 ) Unrealized gains 8,970 — 8,970 — Total other comprehensive income (loss) 74,894 165,501 154,933 (216,484 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,155,843 ) $ (3,358,183 ) $ (9,234,695 ) $ (6,849,786 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic and diluted 71,021,141 32,097,992 67,803,904 29,607,373

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)