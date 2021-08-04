checkAd

Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 14:36  |  39   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and Presidentwill present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:30am ET. Flood will provide a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and outlook for the Company, and answer questions from investors.

To register for the live presentation and replay, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:30am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42265

If you would like to book virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings with Staffing 360 Solutions and/or watch the presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup. 1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda" https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.

Seite 1 von 3
Staffing 360 Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...