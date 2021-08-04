Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United …

To register for the live presentation and replay, please use the following information:

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) , a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom today announced that Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO and President will present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 8:30am ET. Flood will provide a corporate overview, discuss Q2 growth and outlook for the Company, and answer questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 8:30am ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42265

If you would like to book virtual 1-on-1 investor meetings with Staffing 360 Solutions and/or watch the presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup. 1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda" https://conference.snn.network/agenda.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup.