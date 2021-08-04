checkAd

Black Box Joins the Geoverse Partner Program to Expand Wireless Offering With Private Cellular Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:45  |  46   |   |   

Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private CBRS/LTE solutions, announced that Black Box has joined its partner program. As a leading solutions integration partner, Black Box designs, builds, and manages a full range of in-building wireless technologies to support the connected enterprise and deliver the digital workplace for multiple industries.

In joining the Geoverse partner program, Black Box takes a big step forward, gaining new wireless offerings and cellular expertise by bringing on board a national mobile operator that offers proven LTE/5G cellular solutions tailor-made for enterprises, property owners, and communities.

Kevin Swank, Director of Product Management, Black Box, Inc., commented, “At Black Box, we’re seeing more and more opportunities to help our customers transform their businesses with private cellular. That is why we’re so pleased to add Geoverse and its private LTE and CBRS offerings to our portfolio. Our combined expertise will yield big benefits for companies when mission-critical wireless via private cellular is clearly the right fit.”

Geoverse private mobility solutions have been architected for business-critical applications using OnGo, and even licensed low-band LTE spectrum – a major differentiator few others can match. The GeoCore Evolved Packet Core (EPC) Service Platform offers those technologies plus native Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and SMS messaging. The ability to seamlessly roam when off -site delivers enterprise members a borderless private network – another notable differentiator.

Together, Black Box and Geoverse have seen growing traction in this emerging market and are already busy negotiating new trial opportunities in the healthcare space with major healthcare groups in the Bay Area. These healthcare facilities are looking at a number of use cases, such as real-time telehealth, indoor and outdoor wireless environments, IoT and wireless robots, and augmented/virtual reality. The performance and security of cellular prove to be a great fit for multiple use cases in healthcare.

Bob Gault, the Chief Commercial Officer at Geoverse, says, “The addition of a leader like Black Box is significant for us. Together, we can advance private LTE/CBRS solutions across key verticals like healthcare, which increasingly rely on secure wireless connectivity for so many use cases today, including some that truly have life or death consequences. Combining forces will help Black Box better serve its customers with digital transformation initiatives that drive outcomes and end-user experiences to new levels.”

