checkAd

FIS Named to Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 14:44  |  27   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes companies that are successfully fostering cultures of innovation by empowering employees to improve processes, create new products and invent new ways of doing business.

FIS is one of just 100 companies spotlighted in this year’s Fast Company list. The financial technology leader was recognized for empowering its employees to drive innovation at the company through various programs including its Impact Labs and internal hackathon InnovateIN48.

“As the company that has become the destination for innovation, FIS is honored to be recognized as a top workplace for innovators,” said Bruce Lowthers, president of FIS. “This recognition is a tribute to our culture of innovation and our colleagues around the world who are working side-by-side with our clients to develop innovative technologies that deliver better experiences and enhanced business results. From our significant investments in R&D to our Fintech Accelerator program, InnovateIN48 development competitions, and FIS Ventures, FIS is dedicated to discovering and applying innovative technologies that advance the way people live, work and play to drive commerce and the financial world.”

See Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplace for Innovators list here.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FIS Named to Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it has been named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Fast Company’s annual Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes companies that are successfully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Elastic Announces the Launch and General Availability of Limitless XDR in Elastic Security, General ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21FIS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Future of Banking, Now: FIS Adds New Digital Lending, Commercial Onboarding Components to Modern Banking Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Worldpay from FIS selected by Crypto Exchange OKCoin to support Global Expansion and Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Crypto Payments Infrastructure Provider MoonPay Chooses Worldpay from FIS for Global Expansion and Card-to-Crypto Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Fifth Third Bank Selects FIS for Core Banking and Wealth Management Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten