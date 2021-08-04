checkAd

PAE-Perini Awarded $36.8M Task Order on Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V for Installation Support and Sustainment Services

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded PAE-Perini LLC a task order on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract vehicle to provide installation support and sustainment services to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger. The total evaluated price is $36.8 million.

PAE-Perini is a joint venture between PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader merging technology with advanced business practices, delivering innovative and efficient managed solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, and Perini Management Services, Inc.

PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the award builds on PAE-Perini’s history of support for critical Air Force initiatives worldwide.

“PAE-Perini has delivered dependable engineering and logistics solutions to the Air Force since AFCAP IV and we’re proud to continue supporting their missions with this task order in Niger,” Peiffer said.

The seven-year AFCAP V IDIQ prepares the U.S. government for rapid responses to urgent mission needs around the world. On this task order, PAE-Perini will provide civil engineering support, including operations, maintenance and repair services and force support services for mission partners and personnel through September 2026.

PAE-Perini combines PAE's specialized expertise in global contingency operations with Perini's worldwide construction capabilities. The partnership’s global reach and wide-ranging skill set applied through AFCAP V supports the U.S. government in reacting to the needs of worldwide missions and contingencies, providing infrastructure solutions during disaster support and recovery.

About PAE
For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perini Management Services, Inc.
Perini Management Services, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) specializing in design-build construction for U.S. federal agencies, both within and outside the continental United States. Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures. Learn more about Perini Management Services, Inc. at pmsi.tutorperini.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements, including but not limited to the contract discussed above, future results of operations, estimation of resources for contracts, risks relating to U.S. government contracting, including congressional approval of appropriations, bid protests, IDIQ contracts, and operations in foreign jurisdictions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.  Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as may be required by applicable law.

