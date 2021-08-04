checkAd

Conduent Transportation Introduces Contactless Payment Across Public Transportation Network in Bergamo, Italy

Contactless payment enables Bergamo passengers to access buses, funicular railways and trams easily and quickly

MILAN, Italy and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the successful implementation and rollout of a contactless payment system that allows tickets to be purchased directly on board buses and funicular railways managed by Azienda Trasporti Bergamo (ATB) and trams managed by its associated company, Tramvie Elettriche Bergamasche (TEB). Nearly 600 contactless validators have been installed on all vehicles in the ATB and TEB network that serves a population of approximately 380,000 residents. 

Conduent validators allow riders to access the services using major contactless credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, and NFC-enabled devices. These devices include smartphones and smart watches with digital wallets, such as Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

The contactless payment system on ATB and TEB vehicles uses account-based ticketing, which means the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud. This enables a range of devices or media to be securely linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel easier and more connected.

“Contactless payment demonstrates the ATB Group’s continued push for innovation across our entire transportation network,” said Gianni Scarfone, General Manager of ATB and CEO of TEB. “Conduent’s user-friendly technology enables us to offer the best modern transport experience and ensure that we have a strong relationship between the company and the users of our services."

In April this year, ATB and TEB also rolled out a new system to monitor the maximum number of passengers on buses and trams. The system, implemented by Conduent, enables the two companies to comply with government regulations issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires a passenger capacity of no more than 50 percent of the standard on these modes of transportation.

“Over the last 12 months, Conduent has worked closely with ATB and TEB to implement two systems that strengthen and significantly enhance the transportation experience for residents of Bergamo,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent. “The introduction of contactless payment across the transportation network allows quick access and interoperability across all the modes of transportation, making this one of the leading networks in Europe.”

