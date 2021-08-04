Shattuck Labs to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 11, 2021
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion
proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update
for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1555 (domestic) or (516) 575-8754 (international) and entering the conference code: 7172288. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.
The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com
Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.Ascher@sternir.com
