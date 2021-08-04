Gold Mineralization Uncovered on the Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland

The gold-bearing quartz veins occur within altered granitoid-type (felsic) rocks. Bedrock samples of the quartz veins contain 0.441 and 0.109 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold. These veins occur within 50 meters of the two high grade HMC samples (collected from glacial till), which contain 10.45 and 66.7 gpt gold (see Geochemistry Maps ).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that recent data compilation on the Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland has identified the presence of gold-bearing quartz veins. These veins were found near where two heavy mineral concentrate (“HMC”) samples with high grades of gold were collected (Rubicon 2003).

In addition to the above, several geological features have been identified on the property, which are typical for some of the recently discovered gold deposits in Newfoundland including Marathon Gold’s (“Marathon”) Valentine Lake deposit (see Victoria Claims and Geology Map).

The southern portion of the property is underlain by the footwall rocks of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone, which are host to several recently discovered gold deposits;

The Rogerson Lake Conglomerate, which is a stratigraphic marker unit for the orogenic gold mineralization at other locations, has been mapped across Victoria Lake a short distance from Xali Gold’s Victoria property;

The granitoid intrusives are interpreted to be fault bound, which is also a typical setting for gold mineralization regionally.



“It is very exciting to discover that we already have gold mineralization in bedrock and many geological features typical of gold deposits in Newfoundland, before we head to the field. Our first goal was to look for bedrock exposures and to identify the source of the gold in the HMC samples. Knowing the quartz veins contain gold mineralization, is a great start.” stated Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold.

Xali Gold has also received the Exploration Approval from Department of Industry, Energy & Technology Mines Branch, Mineral Lands Division of Newfoundland Labrador. This permit allows the Company to conduct prospecting, geochemical surveys and ground geophysics. Field work is planned to commence in Q3 2021.

Xali Gold’s new Victoria Property is located just 3 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Marathon’s Valentine Gold Project (see Newfoundland Map). Marathon has defined (Measured and Indicated) reserves of 3.14 million ounces (“Moz”) gold and Inferred resources of 1.00 Moz (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/) and mine construction is expected to commence in early 2022. *There are no assurances that similar results would be obtained on Xali Gold’s Victoria Property.