Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual healthcare investor conferences in August.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Goldeneye: Next-generation ophthalmology treatments with a focus on dry eye, more potent pan-VEGF inhibition and less invasive dosing for wet AMD,” at 9:45 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright Opthalmology Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
A pre-recorded presentation will be made available beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, Kim Brazzell, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Emerging Therapeutics for Dry Eye Disease,” at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To access a webcast and subsequent archived recording of the H.C. Wainwright podium presentation, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jill Steier
jill.steier@kalarx.com
781-996-5252

Hannah Deresiewicz
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
212-362-1200

 





