Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website under ‘Events’. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.