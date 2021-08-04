checkAd

Theratechnologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website under ‘Events’. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
ir@theratech.com
617-356-1009





