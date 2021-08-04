Wikileaf Announces Sale of Digital Assets to Hifyre and Fire & Flower

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (CSE: WIKI) (“Wikileaf” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the “Agreement”) with Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (“Fire & Flower”) (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) and Hifyre Inc. (“Hifyre”) with respect to the sale of all of Wikileaf’s digital assets (the “Assets”) including the website domain, www.wikileaf.com, for consideration of $7,500,000 satisfied through the issuance of common shares of Fire & Flower (the “Shares”) to be priced based on the ten (10) trading day volume weighted average price of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of the date of the Agreement.



“We are pleased to announce this transaction with Hifyre and Fire & Flower, one of the cannabis industry’s most rapidly growing retail technology platforms,” stated Connor Cruise, Wikileaf Chair and Interim CEO. “We firmly believe this transaction is in the best interest of Wikileaf shareholders. The combination of Wikileaf’s digital assets and Hifyre’s proprietary cannabis digital retail and analytics platform offers the strongest opportunity to realize the value of Wikileaf’s operations to drive continued growth for our online platform. Wikileaf has pursued internally generated as well as the evaluation of merger and acquisition opportunities to monetize the value of the Assets. Through the continued process of internal monetization development of the Assets it was identified that significantly more financial resources and technical expertise would be required. Wikileaf has actively pursued potential merger and acquisition opportunities to monetize the value of the Assets and determined that the sale of the Assets to Fire & Flower represents the best opportunity to maximize the value of the Assets. Wikileaf intends to retain the Fire & Flower shares for investment purposes at this time and will consider options on what to do with the investment after the transaction is completed.”

Cruise continued, “The Wikileaf platform provides another strategic entry point for Hifyre and Fire & Flower in the U.S. by leveraging Wikileaf’s existing user traffic, e-mail subscriber database, engaging content and domain name strength as a legacy industry participant. We are looking forward to the next stage of growth of these combined operations to drive significant value in the Hifyre business segment.”